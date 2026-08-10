The Sweeping Kit Broom 28x94cm from Kärcher offers an efficient 2-in-1 sweeping solution: On the one hand, it has a special bristle position, which also reliably removes dirt in places that are difficult to access. On the other hand, it is equipped with a squeegee that is easy to keep clean and is easily adapted to every type of floor covering. Thanks to the very low weight of the Sweeping Kit Broom 28x94cm it is also perfect for single-handed sweeping. It comes with a container for holding coarse dirt, which can be tilted 90° and locked in this position.