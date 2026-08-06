Broom PVC 35 cm

For the efficient cleaning of indoor and outside areas: Broom (35 cm) with wooden board, hard bristles made of hard-wearing PVC and thread.

35 cm wide broom with wooden board and hard-wearing hard bristles made of PVC perfect for the removal of loose dirt in indoor and outside areas. The thread allows the mounting of an aluminium handle or aluminium telescopic handle from Kärcher.

Specifications

Technical data

Type of dirt Loose dirt
Programme STANDARD / CLASSIC
Working width (cm) 35
Material PVC / Wood
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,5
Application areas
  • Sweeping
Accessories