Broom PVC 35 cm
For the efficient cleaning of indoor and outside areas: Broom (35 cm) with wooden board, hard bristles made of hard-wearing PVC and thread.
35 cm wide broom with wooden board and hard-wearing hard bristles made of PVC perfect for the removal of loose dirt in indoor and outside areas. The thread allows the mounting of an aluminium handle or aluminium telescopic handle from Kärcher.
Specifications
Technical data
|Type of dirt
|Loose dirt
|Programme
|STANDARD / CLASSIC
|Working width (cm)
|35
|Material
|PVC / Wood
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0,5
Application areas
- Sweeping