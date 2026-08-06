Broom PVC 80 cm
Robust industrial broom for outside areas. With wooden stock, hard PVC bristles and metal holder. Suitable for all surfaces and types of dirt.
Robust, durable and perfect for frequent cleaning applications in outside areas: the high quality industrial broom with wooden stock, hard-wearing PVC bristles and a metal holder makes it ideal for effective removal of any kind of contamination from any kind of surface.
Specifications
Technical data
|Type of dirt
|Loose dirt
|Programme
|CLASSIC
|Working width (cm)
|80
|Material
|PVC / Wood / Steel, zinc-coated
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
Application areas
- Sweeping