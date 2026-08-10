Tank ErgoHandle TriJet 144.5 cm D 23 mm
Tank handle with double ergonomic twisting grip, 500 ml capacity.
Handle with tank for no-bucket-cleaning. Ideal for hard-to-reach environments as staircases and a precise cleaning of unexpected dirt or combined with cleaning with equipments.
Specifications
Technical data
|Material
|Aluminium / PP
|Handle type
|Fix
|Handle length (mm)
|1445
|Handle diameter (mm)
|23
|Tank capacity (ml)
|500
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Package weight (kg)
|0,7
|Length (mm)
|1445
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|1445 x 145 x 90
Equipment
- Ergo Connection
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning