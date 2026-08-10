Tank ErgoHandle TriJet 144.5 cm D 23 mm

Tank handle with double ergonomic twisting grip, 500 ml capacity.

Handle with tank for no-bucket-cleaning. Ideal for hard-to-reach environments as staircases and a precise cleaning of unexpected dirt or combined with cleaning with equipments.

Specifications

Technical data

Material Aluminium / PP
Handle type Fix
Handle length (mm) 1445
Handle diameter (mm) 23
Tank capacity (ml) 500
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Package weight (kg) 0,7
Length (mm) 1445
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 1445 x 145 x 90

Equipment

  • Ergo Connection
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
Accessories