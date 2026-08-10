Telescopic ErgoHandle 106-184 cm D 23 mm
Aluminium and polypropylene telescopic handle with double ergonomic twisting grip.
Handle for ErgoFrames. Ideal for a professional cleaning with the highest ergonomics. Adjustable from 106 to 184 cm, ø external 26 mm, ø internal 23 mm.
Specifications
Technical data
|Material
|Aluminium / PP / rubber
|Handle type
|Fix
|Handle length (mm)
|1840
|Handle diameter (mm)
|23
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Package weight (kg)
|0,5
|Length (mm)
|1840
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|1840
Equipment
- Ergo Connection
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning