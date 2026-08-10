Telescopic ErgoHandle 106-184 cm D 23 mm

Aluminium and polypropylene telescopic handle with double ergonomic twisting grip.

Handle for ErgoFrames. Ideal for a professional cleaning with the highest ergonomics. Adjustable from 106 to 184 cm, ø external 26 mm, ø internal 23 mm.

Specifications

Technical data

Material Aluminium / PP / rubber
Handle type Fix
Handle length (mm) 1840
Handle diameter (mm) 23
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Package weight (kg) 0,5
Length (mm) 1840
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 1840

Equipment

  • Ergo Connection
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
Accessories