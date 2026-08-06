Premium Mop Holder Pocket SafeClip 40 cm

Mop holder (40 cm) with back-friendly clip fixing, 360° rotation and pocket attachment for quick changing.

The Kärcher mop holder (40 cm) with clip is equipped with a back-friendly clip fixing, a joint with 360° rotation and a user-friendly pocket attachment. The holder is ideal for use with all handles with a hole diameter between 18 mm and 23 mm, such as our aluminium and telescopic handles.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme STANDARD
Textile attachment Pockets
Material PA / Fibreglass / PP
Working width (cm) 40
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,5
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 400 x 110
Premium Mop Holder Pocket SafeClip 40 cm
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
Accessories