Classic Cotton Mop Kentucky 400 g
Perfect for uneven floors: the easy-to-use mop system with detachable Kentucky mop holder made from natural materials.
The environmentally friendly Kentucky mop from Kärcher, made from natural materials, absorbs a lot of cleaning solution, making it perfectly suited to cleaning uneven surfaces and removing residual contamination. These properties of the tried and tested spaghetti mops also come into their own in areas with many obstacles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|CLASSIC
|Type of flooring
|Hard floors / Resilient floors
|Floor structure
|Smooth and lightly structured
|Dirt level
|High
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Textile attachment
|Mop clamp
|Material
|100% Cotton
|Textile material
|100% Cotton
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
|0,4
|Package weight (kg)
|21,1
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|420 x 160
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|415 x 805 x 282
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning