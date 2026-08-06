Classic Cotton Mop Kentucky with Tape 400 g
The tried-and-tested mop system with Kentucky mop holder from Kärcher. Perfect for cleaning situations when the fibres need to be wrung out frequently, such as when removing residual contamination.
Tried and tested, simple to use and highly effective: the mop system with detachable Kentucky mop holder and tape from Kärcher. The tape ensures the spaghetti mop keeps its shape during washing, thereby extending its lifetime. The environmentally friendly Kentucky mop, made from natural materials, absorbs a lot of cleaning solution, making it perfectly suited to cleaning uneven surfaces and removing residual contamination. These properties also come into their own in areas with many obstacles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|CLASSIC
|Type of flooring
|Hard floors / Resilient floors
|Floor structure
|Smooth and lightly structured
|Dirt level
|High
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Textile attachment
|Mop clamp
|Material
|100% Cotton
|Textile material
|100% Cotton
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
|0,4
|Package weight (kg)
|0,4
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|420 x 160
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|420 x 160 x 60
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning