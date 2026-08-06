Premium MF Mop Twisted blue Strap Tape EU Ecolabel 60 cm
Short-fibre microfibre strap tape mop with hook-and-loop fastener for single-stage wiping on smooth and lightly structured hard floors. Suitable for the spray method and preconditioned applications.
The blue microfibre strap tape mop was specially developed for cleaning applications in hygiene-sensitive areas, such as care facilities. It is made of high-quality materials and has a handy strap tape fastener for simple attachment to and removal from the mop holder. Thanks to its short-fibre structure, the mop is ideal for cleaning smooth and lightly structured hard floors. The fine microfibres of the strap tape mop not only offer well-balanced, effortless sliding properties, but also outstanding absorption of moisture and thus also dirt and dust. The wider edges at the sides of the short-fibre mop reliably remove loose dirt from nooks and corners. The 60 centimetre wide mop cover can be used both for the spray method and for preconditioned applications.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|ADVANCED
|Type of flooring
|Hard floors / Resilient floors
|Floor structure
|Smooth and lightly structured
|Dirt level
|Low to middle
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Working width (cm)
|60
|Textile attachment
|Hook&Loop
|Material
|85% PET / 15% PA
|Textile material
|microfibre
|Manufacturing type
|Pile knitted fabric (Cleaning layer)
|Textile structure
|Loop pile
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 90
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|60
|Dryer temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Wash cycles¹⁾
|approx. 250
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg/g/m²)
|0,1 / 440
|Package weight (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|600 / 120
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|600 x 120 x 15
¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning