Premium Mop Holder Strap Tape 30 cm
Holder with strape tape system, cloth clips, block system for 30 cm mop covers with strap tape fastener and 360° rotating, movable joint for convenience in your cleaning tasks.
For 30-centimetre mop covers with strap tape fastener: Thanks to its 360° rotating joint, the strap tape holder with block system and cloth clips is ideally suited to professional high-performance cleaning of vertical and horizontal surfaces. Compared to cleaning tasks with cloths, the combination of holder and mop cover provides a significantly larger contact face and therefore significantly increased productivity. The Kärcher strap tape holder is compatible with all handles with a hole diameter between 18 mm and 23 mm.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|ADVANCED
|Material
|PP
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0,2
|Package weight (kg)
|0,3
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|300 x 95
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|300 x 95 x 1600
Application areas
- Surface - wet cleaning
- Surface washroom - wet cleaning