Premium Mop Holder Strap Tape MultiLink 30 cm
MultiLink frame with strap tape system and universal clips, with MultiLink Adapter for ø 23 mm handles.
Flat mopping system with frame with strap tape system, to be used either pre-soaked, soaked on demand with soaking station or with handles with tank. Ideal for high-performance professional cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|ADVANCED
|Material
|PP
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0,3
|Package weight (kg)
|0,3
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|224 x 80
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|224 x 80 x 230
Equipment
- MultiLink Connection
Application areas
- Surface - wet cleaning
- Surface - glass cleaning
- Floor - wet cleaning