Premium Mop Holder Strap Tape MultiLink 30 cm

MultiLink frame with strap tape system and universal clips, with MultiLink Adapter for ø 23 mm handles.

Flat mopping system with frame with strap tape system, to be used either pre-soaked, soaked on demand with soaking station or with handles with tank. Ideal for high-performance professional cleaning.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme ADVANCED
Material PP
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,3
Package weight (kg) 0,3
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 224 x 80
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 224 x 80 x 230

Equipment

  • MultiLink Connection
Application areas
  • Surface - wet cleaning
  • Surface - glass cleaning
  • Floor - wet cleaning
Accessories