Premium Scraper Safe Grip MultiLink 10 x 23 cm

Small scraper made of metal from Kärcher. With blade, protective cover and short handle. Replacement blades available, suitable for use with aluminium telescopic handle.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme STANDARD / CLASSIC
Material PP / Steel / Stainless steel
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,2
Package weight (kg) 0,2
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 105 x 230
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 105 x 230 x 30

Equipment

  • MultiLink Connection
  • Italian thread
Premium Scraper Safe Grip MultiLink 10 x 23 cm
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Windows
  • Floor - dry cleaning
Accessories