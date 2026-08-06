Holder Squeegee Pro MultiLink
The wiper handle in soft grip design from Kärcher allows simple rail replacement, sits securely in the hand and can also be easily used with telescopic lances.
Easy to use, proven time and again: The wiper handle in soft grip design from Kärcher sits securely in the hand – also when used with the telescopic lance. The handle allows simple rail replacement and is made of stainless steel and a high-quality plastic.
Specifications
Technical data
|Material
|Stainless steel / PC
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|90 x 30 x 160
Equipment
- MultiLink Connection
- Italian thread
Application areas
- Windows