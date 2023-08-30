Sweeping and cleaning functions at a glance
The best sweeping and cleaning results courtesy of our municipal sweepers and implement carriers. The Kärcher Municipal fleet offers impressive efficiency and manoeuvrability in the field. Different sweeping functions can be carried out depending application of use. Whether a simple ride-on sweeper for independent sweeping, a sweeper with suction, or street-cleaning machines for wet cleaning – as a versatile municipal vehicle professional, we offer you numerous functions for street cleaning.
Municipal sweepers
Sweeping at the highest level – rated at 26 hp to 156 hp, municipal sweepers from Kärcher offer outstanding performance for every application, and impress thanks to their excellent sweeping and cleaning results. The waste volume ranges from 1 cubic metre for compact machines to 6 cubic metres for the high-performance sweeper. Comfortable driver cabins, ergonomic driver's seats and adjustable steering columns make it possible to work for long periods without fatigue.
Vacuum sweepers
A combination of sweeping and vacuuming means that streets and paths are thoroughly cleaned. The brushes are wetted with water in order to effectively loosen dirt and bind dust. On the sweeper with suction, the damp dirt that is swept together from open spaces and streets is drawn in through the wide suction mouth in the catch pan. The dirt settles here, while the water that is also drawn in is transferred back into the water circulation system and reused by the vacuum sweeper.
The benefits are:
- Long sweeping operations thanks to the water circulation system
- Effective cleaning
- Can also be used in the rain – excess water can be drained away
Sweeping vehicle for independent sweeping
With independent sweeping, dirt is easily swept up on both sides of the street sweeper, a path is kept clear, a surface is cleaned quickly. This can take place with or without the waste pick-up. During independent sweeping with waste pick-up, the swept-up dirt is mechanically conveyed to the catch pan. The independent sweeping guarantees effective deep cleaning, particularly in the case of loose dirt, such as grit.
The benefits are:
- Attractive purchase price
- Few wear parts – advantageous when it comes to maintenance
- No disposal costs for waste
- Simple operation
Washing system
From a large water tank, water is sprayed on streets, paths or open spaces via the cleaning vehicle's washing boom. Stubborn dirt is gently loosened, and dust and fine dust are bound with the water. A high-pressure lance is also available for manual use. Even delicate surfaces can be cleaned quickly and effectively with the washing system.
The benefits are:
- Less time spent
- Lower costs
- Optimal working result
Weed removal with hot water
The hot-water weed-removal system offers the possibility of removing unwanted weeds in a way that is just as thorough as it is environmentally friendly, and which does not use any chemicals. The extremely compact construction design and independence from any external water or power supply mean that it can also be used in very remote areas as well as on paths, in parks or in inner-city areas. The weed is tackled with 98°C hot water – by machine using the mounted front boom or manually using the hand lance.
Other applications that are part of everyday municipal work activities are also possible:
- High-pressure cleaning with cold or hot water
- Watering beds, shrubs and trees in green areas
- Removal of chewing gum residues from all hard ground surfaces
Typical uses for cleaning machines from Kärcher
Our cleaning vehicles and sweepers always spring into action when streets and surfaces need to be efficiently cleaned. Throughout the entire year, there are typical sweeping operations that have to be driven by municipalities, service providers and property owners. Each has its own particular requirements.
No sweeper without brushes
The brush systems for our sweeping machines have lots to offer when it comes to the art of engineering. You decide whether you require two or three brushes – thanks to functions such as the individual brush control, brush relief, electrical coarse dirt flap and hydraulic angle adjustment, an optimum cleaning result is guaranteed while brush wear on your sweeping machines is kept low.
Sweeper with two-brush system
In addition to regular sweeping in street cleaning, sweepers with two brushes allow for residue-free sweeping of parking spaces and narrow streets in particular.
The swivelling brushes on the street sweeper machine can be moved close to the kerb or building wall, and therefore guarantee particularly thorough cleaning.
Furthermore, they also impress thanks to their simple operation and low wear costs.
Sweeper with three-brush system
On the three-brush system, the front sweeper is equipped with three swivelling brushes.
The third brush is used, for example, as a weed brush or facilitates the sweeping of niches.
It allows the street sweeper vehicle to sweep evenly, even at different levels. You can therefore sweep the pavement while the sweeper drives right up to the edge of the street to clean the street and also removes dirt from there.
Individual brush control – brush relief
The individual brush control allows for the simultaneous or individual lowering of the cleaning brushes.
It also allows sweepers with two-brush systems to effectively clean tricky street corners, tight bends and roundabouts. This means that many applications that would otherwise require a third brush can also be carried out using a two-brush system.
The intuitive operation of the sweeper brushes also permits correct sweeping width adjustment, depending on the waste, as well as brush relief for optimal support of the brushes with minimal wear.
Start-up protection protects the brushes
The start-up protection prevents damage to the brushes on our street sweepers, especially when working right up to the edge.
Maximum start-up protection of the plate brush comes courtesy of the mechanically and hydraulically secured system.
This allows for damage-free sweeping of niches, pavements or tight bends, while still working right up to the edge.
Certified fine dust control
All of our sweepers with suction have been awarded the EUnited 4-star certificate, which proves that they pass the PM10 and PM2.5 tests. This means that the cleaning vehicles are very effective in controlling particulate matter that is hazardous to health and in complying with limit values.
The EUnited certificate is a quality benchmark for particulate matter emissions and, as a reliable standard, is an integral part of municipal tenders. PM10 and PM2.5 describe a particle size with a maximum diameter of 10 µm and 2.5 µm. Certification is indicated by a sticker on the street cleaning vehicle.