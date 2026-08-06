The multifunctional implement carrier C 70 SC with articulated steering impresses with enormous traction and climbing ability. The key components of its traction drive include 4 powerful wheel motors, intelligent hydraulic steering, as well as traction electronics, which automatically switch between all-wheel mode and two-wheel mode and between the operating programs depending on the driving situation. The result is an extremely dynamic driving experience and lower fuel consumption, synonymous with time and cost savings. The proven and valued Holder properties are also on board: They include the mechanical differential lock, which ensures even power transmission to both axles in extreme use. Other features include the mechanical front PTO shaft and the 3-dimensional front lift. The hydrostatic wheel load compensation ensures safety when turning on slopes, driving over kerbs and with the use of large attachments with a high centre of gravity. All this allows professional year-round use at the highest level. The comfort cab can be mounted at 3 heights depending on the application and in addition to excellent ergonomics offers an optimal 360° panoramic view for enhanced safety.