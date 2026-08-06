The implement carrier C 70 TC with a spacious 2-person cab impresses with enormous traction and climbing ability. The key components of its dual drive traction drive include 4 powerful wheel motors, intelligent hydraulic steering, as well as traction electronics, which automatically switch between all-wheel mode and two-wheel mode and between the operating programs depending on the driving situation. The result is an extremely dynamic driving experience and lower fuel consumption, synonymous with time and cost savings. The proven and valued Holder properties are also on board: Articulated steering, hydraulic wheel load compensation, mechanical differential locks, mechanical front PTO shaft and the 3-dimensional front lift allow professional year-round use at the highest level. The 2nd seat offers numerous advantages and additional application possibilities – a 2nd person on board in many cases saves on an additional vehicle, which increases the efficiency. The passenger can also perform smaller tasks using handheld devices, while the driver concentrates on the work with the vehicle.