Up to 130 hp the S range models are some of the most powerful articulated machines on the market. They can be quickly converted for winter service, sweeping or garden maintenance. The standard front lift (CAT II) with lifting force of 2700 kilograms, the mechanical PTO shaft and a hydraulic flow of up to 120 litres make challenging work possible. Thanks to the 3-dimensional movement of the front lift, the implement can be adapted to the respective work situations. Vibrations between vehicle and attached devices can be balanced and absorbed via the hydraulics. This allows faster transport journeys, improves the driving safety and protects the vehicle and implement carrier. A permanent all-wheel drive ensures constant traction and ground contact, a mechanical differential lock sees to even power transmission to both axles in extreme use. The dual drive traction drive guarantees optimal use between hydrostatic and mechanical traction drive. The hydrostatic wheel load compensation is on board for safety when turning on slopes, driving over kerbs and for the use of large attachments with a high centre of gravity. The vehicle is also available as a 2-person cab.