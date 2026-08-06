Implement carriers Holder S 75

Robust, strong and all-terrain: the multifunctional Holder S 75 implement carrier is a real powerhouse – the ideal municipal vehicle for year-round use under the toughest conditions.

Whether it's winter service or green maintenance and irrigation, the new Holder S 75 performs a wide range of tasks of the highest quality for you. Its articulated steering guarantees maximum manoeuvrability even in narrow areas or on pavements. This enables agile, precise and directionally stable working with perfect work results. The permanent all-wheel drive distributes the power of the 75 hp engine optimally to all four wheels and ensures excellent traction. With a clearance width of 1.31 metres (depending on tyres), the municipal implement carrier can easily reach every nook of its area of operation 365 days a year. Even the toughest operations can be easily controlled from the comfort cab.

Features and benefits
Implement carriers Holder S 75: High variability for vehicle types, construction and expansion options
High variability for vehicle types, construction and expansion options
Flexible use and large selection of powerful implements. Quick-change system enables 1 person to change implements without the need for any tools. Two standard attachment areas (front/rear) and a 3rd attachment area for articulated implements.
Implement carriers Holder S 75: Ergonomic and comfortable cab
Ergonomic and comfortable cab
Optimal room climate in all weathers with air-conditioning, heating, and rotating air nozzles. 360° panoramic view for unobstructed view of working area and safe manoeuvring. Ergonomically arranged working area.
Implement carriers Holder S 75: Easy service access
Easy service access
Daily service work is possible without removal of implements. Hydraulically tiltable engine compartment cover allows tilting with articulated machine. Swivel-mounted or foldable side parts on right and left sides.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive Diesel
Traction drive All-wheel drive
Motor manufacturer Deutz
Motor rating (kW) 55
Displacement (cm³) 3621
Cylinder 4
Exhaust emissions standard STAGE V
Fuel tank (l) 84
Driving speed (km/h) 40
Working speed (km/h) 20
Wheelbase (mm) 1827
Permissible total weight (kg) 5500
Weight without accessories (kg) 3500
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 3500
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 4000 x 1600 x 2300

Equipment

  • Particle filter
  • Air conditioning
  • Heating
  • Flashing lights
  • Year-round use
Implement carriers Holder S 75
Implement carriers Holder S 75
Implement carriers Holder S 75
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Application areas
  • Suitable for garden maintenance, winter service, as well as for sweeping and cleaning