Whether it's winter service or green maintenance and irrigation, the new Holder S 75 performs a wide range of tasks of the highest quality for you. Its articulated steering guarantees maximum manoeuvrability even in narrow areas or on pavements. This enables agile, precise and directionally stable working with perfect work results. The permanent all-wheel drive distributes the power of the 75 hp engine optimally to all four wheels and ensures excellent traction. With a clearance width of 1.31 metres (depending on tyres), the municipal implement carrier can easily reach every nook of its area of operation 365 days a year. Even the toughest operations can be easily controlled from the comfort cab.