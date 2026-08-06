Vacuum sweeper MC 150
Compact, powerful, full-suspension: the MC 150 is the comfortable, economical multi-purpose sweeper with a two-seater cab and all-wheel drive in the 3.5 t class.
The MC 150 multi-purpose sweeper brings maximum performance, economy and driving comfort to the 3.5-tonne class. The multi-purpose sweeper has a wide range of features to make long work assignments comfortable – including the most compact dimensions, a fully suspended hydraulic chassis with independent wheel suspension, a spacious air-conditioned cab with optional passenger seat, back-friendly seats and the intuitive operating concept of the 2 m³ class. Outstanding economy is ensured by the eco!efficiency mode, which harmonises engine speed, hydraulic power and sweeping performance in automatic sweeping mode. Designed for much more than just cleaning applications, the MC 150 can also be used for winter service, weed removal and even transport tasks.
Features and benefits
Compact 3.5 t classFully suitable for pavements thanks to the low permissible total weight of 3.5 t. Best-in-class manoeuvrability and 100% directional stability to make work in tight areas easier. Large potential user group, as it can be driven from driving licence class B.
Best ride comfort thanks to full-suspension chassisFull-suspension, hydraulic chassis with independent wheel suspension for low-fatigue transport journeys. Automatic level control for consistent suspension comfort in any load condition. 1999 mm vehicle height for hassle-free deployment in multi-storey and underground car parks.
Sophisticated brush systemCans, bottles and other larger items are picked up automatically by the suction opening, allowing the driver to better focus on their core tasks and the traffic. Individual brush control for sweeping under park benches and in irregularly-shaped areas.
Comfortable two-seater cabin with excellent all-round visibility
- 360° glazed cab for optimum all-round visibility makes manoeuvring easier and increases safety for the driver and those on the ground.
- Intuitive operating concept with quick-start function, ideal for inexperienced drivers as well as for users who appreciate and want to use the individual setting options from the 2 m³ class.
- Multi-function display in the steering wheel rim to quickly check operating status and settings without having to take your eyes off the work environment.
High-performance hydraulic system
- With a tandem gear pump 2 × 40 l/min (80 l/min at the front).
- Additional hydraulic circuit with 23 l/min for operating the pressure washer.
- Four double-acting hydraulic connections at the front and two at the rear for implements.
Time-saving daily maintenance
- Direct access to the engine and all relevant maintenance components for less idle time and higher productivity.
Integrated quick-change system
- Variable and stable front lift to accommodate a wide range of implements in categories 0, 1N and KAT 1.
- Optional: integrated hydraulic interchangeable frame for quick and easy changing of implements on the rear of the vehicle.
- Depressurised hydraulic circuits for effortless connection and disconnection of the hydraulic couplings.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Diesel
|Traction drive
|All-wheel drive
|Motor manufacturer
|Kubota
|Motor rating (kW)
|48
|Displacement (cm³)
|2434
|Cylinder
|4
|Fuel tank volume (l)
|50
|Exhaust emissions standard
|STAGE V
|Driving speed (km/h)
|40
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|2450
|Working width with 3 side brushes (mm)
|2660
|Waste container (l)
|1500
|Water tank (l)
|150
|Fresh water tank (l)
|195
|Wheelbase (mm)
|1700
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|3500
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|3774 x 1220 x 1979
Equipment
- Heating and air-conditioning unit
Videos
Application areas
- Developed for the most demanding sweeping tasks
- Wet cleaning, watering and weed removal
- Multifunctional for use in green space maintenance
- High-performance for light and medium winter service
- For transporting work equipment and towing trailers