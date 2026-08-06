The MC 150 multi-purpose sweeper brings maximum performance, economy and driving comfort to the 3.5-tonne class. The multi-purpose sweeper has a wide range of features to make long work assignments comfortable – including the most compact dimensions, a fully suspended hydraulic chassis with independent wheel suspension, a spacious air-conditioned cab with optional passenger seat, back-friendly seats and the intuitive operating concept of the 2 m³ class. Outstanding economy is ensured by the eco!efficiency mode, which harmonises engine speed, hydraulic power and sweeping performance in automatic sweeping mode. Designed for much more than just cleaning applications, the MC 150 can also be used for winter service, weed removal and even transport tasks.