The Kärcher MC 250 e!ectric is an all-electric sweeper. Its drive concept enables quiet and efficient street cleaning without local CO₂ emissions, even in noise-sensitive areas or at night. Thanks to the 78 kWh high-performance battery, a long range for an entire shift is guaranteed. This vacuum sweeper impresses with its outstanding cleaning performance. Its powerful suction system picks up the coarsest dirt and effectively traps fine dust – certified with 4 stars according to EUnited. The focus of the design is on maximum comfort and user-friendliness: the spacious two-person comfort cab is ergonomically designed. The machine is equipped with hydro-pneumatic suspension, independent suspension and automatic air conditioning. The intuitive operating concept with central display creates a pleasant working environment. The switchable all-wheel steering also ensures maximum manoeuvrability, even in the tightest of spaces. With a generous 2.5 m³ waste container and water reclamation system as standard, the MC 250 e!ectric extends operating times as stops can be optimally planned. The service-friendly design ensures low operating costs and easy maintenance.