Vacuum sweeper MC 250 STAGE V

The best of everything: Our environmentally friendly vacuum sweeper MC 250 impresses with a superior sweeping performance and maximum operating and driving comfort in all urban areas.

Kärcher attaches huge importance to municipal equipment. This is why we invested our entire know-how and expertise, as well as our extensive experience, in the development of the MC 250 vacuum sweeper. The attractively designed MC 250 offers an unrivalled cleaning performance with low engine speed, generous 2.5 m³ waste container volume, a high transport speed of 60 km/h and maximum driving comfort thanks to the hydro-pneumatic suspension and single-wheel suspension. The optional air-conditioned large cab with comfortable seats and the ergonomic operating concept with clearly arranged multifunctional display in the steering wheel rim ensure a pleasant working environment and a high level of user-friendliness. Our MC 250 also has all-wheel steering for excellent manoeuvrability and an efficient water circulation system with a separate dirty water tank. The machine is suitable for cities and municipalities of all sizes, is very easy to maintain and also impresses with very low exhaust gas and particulate emissions.

Features and benefits
Ergonomic operating concept with operating panel integrated in the armrest
  • Intuitive 2-joystick system for controlling the brush arm.
  • Clearly arranged multifunctional display in the steering wheel rim.
  • Eco button for starting sweeping operation.
Largest waste container in its class
  • Flow-optimised stainless steel waste container with over 2 m³ volume.
  • Enables long work activities.
High speed and manoeuvrability
  • Short transport times thanks to 60 km/h maximum speed.
  • Comfortable all-wheel steering for maximum manoeuvrability.
  • Also suitable in urban areas.
Safety chassis with maximum comfort
  • Hydro-pneumatic suspension for enhanced driving comfort.
  • Independent suspension minimises effects of uneven road surfaces on the steering.
Maintenance-friendly design
  • All components relevant for cleaning and maintenance are readily accessible.
  • With service access at the side and swivel-mounted fresh water tank.
Water reclamation system with separate water tank as standard
  • Enables long work activities.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Diesel
Traction drive Two-wheel drive
Motor manufacturer VM
Motor rating (kW) 54,5
Displacement (cm³) 2970
Cylinder 4
Fuel tank volume (l) 70
Exhaust emissions standard STAGE V
Driving speed (km/h) 60
Working width with 2 side brushes (mm) 2625
Working width with 3 side brushes (mm) 2710
Waste container (l) 2500
Water tank (l) 120 - 400
Fresh water tank (l) 200
Fresh water tank (optional) (l) 390
Wheelbase (mm) 1980
Permissible total weight (kg) 6000
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 4491 x 1300 x 1999

Equipment

  • Particle filter
  • Comfort seat
  • Heating and air-conditioning unit
  • Heating
  • Radio system
  • Flashing lights
  • Year-round use
Vacuum sweeper MC 250 STAGE V
Vacuum sweeper MC 250 STAGE V
Vacuum sweeper MC 250 STAGE V
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Application areas
  • For road and wet cleaning, for light winter services and transport tasks
Accessories