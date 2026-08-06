Kärcher's 90th anniversary: the SG 4/2 Classic Anniversary Edition steam cleaner in black impresses with excellent cleaning results, fantastic value for money and high efficiency. The unique all-in-one box design makes it robust and durable. Weighing just 7.5 kilograms, it is the most compact professional steam cleaner in its class, ready for use in just 3 minutes and easy to operate. With a steam pressure of 4 bar, the machine offers sufficient reserves for thorough cleaning and sanitising without any chemical additives. Surfaces such as counters, beverage dispensing systems, tiles, hobs and ovens are left spotlessly clean. The switchable VapoHydro function with hot water is available for particularly stubborn dirt and grease. The removable water tank is easy to refill. The extensive range of accessories, including steam hose, hand nozzle, point jet nozzle, power nozzle, round brush, flat brush, steam scraper and microfibre cover, are stored in the machine. A floor nozzle is also available as an option. The anniversary edition also includes a garment steamer to refresh and smooth textiles, such as clothes and curtains.