Sweeper KM 70/20 C
Low-dust sweeping inside and out: the flexible KM 70/20 C manual sweeper achieves optimum cleaning results thanks to its filter, sweeping roller and side brush.
The KM 70/20 C manual sweeper makes cleaning surfaces effortless and virtually dust-free thanks to the filter, sweeping roller and side brush - whether indoors or outside. The area performance is 7 times higher than with a broom. The sweeping roller can be adjusted in 6 steps and, in combination with the infinitely variable side brushes, achieves an optimal cleaning result on different floors. A height-adjustable push handle and the Home Base system for carrying additional equipment such as buckets and litter pickers ensure ergonomic operation. This means that waste can be disposed of together with dust and dirt in a single step. When the work is done, the KM 70/20 C 2SB can be stored in a space-saving manner in its parking position.
Features and benefits
Infinitely adjustable sweeper roller and side brushIncrementally adjustable contact pressure for optimum sweeping results. Adjusting the contact pressure reduces sweeper roller wear. To protect the bristles, the sweeper roller and side brush can be completely relieved of load.
Dust filterThe dust filter cleans the exhaust air and prevents dust from flying up during sweeping. The filter system is easily accessible for quick and easy replacement.
Home Base systemConvenient storage of additional equipment such as buckets and litter pickers. Accessories can be kept handy in a pocket on the push handle.
Large waste container
- Ergonomic container handle for easy operation and emptying.
Adjustable push handle
- Three adjustment options for maximum ergonomics.
- Space-saving parking position thanks to folding design.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Manual
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|2800
|Working width (mm)
|480
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|700
|Tank volume, gross/net (l)
|45 / 20
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|21
|Package weight (kg)
|26,4
Scope of supply
- Fine dust filter
Equipment
- Sweeper drive, manual
- Adjustable main sweeper roller
- Foldable push handle
- Dustpan principle
- Outdoor use
- Indoor use
Videos
Application areas
- For cleaning production halls, warehouses and logistics halls, as well as loading areas
- For cleaning car parks and service stations
- For cleaning areas such as school yards and in the municipal environment
- Also ideal for smaller workshops and in agriculture