battery-powered vacuum cleaner BVL 3/1 Bp Go!Further
The BVL 3/1 Bp Go!Further is a limited edition black battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner made from 30% recycled plastic¹⁾ and comes with exclusive accessories: 10 fleece filter bags.
The limited edition black BVL 3/1 Bp Go!Further battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner, made from 30 per cent recycled plastic¹⁾, comes with exclusive accessories and 10 fleece filter bags. Thanks to innovative EPP material, this ultra-lightweight and powerful battery-powered backpack vacuum weighs only 4.5 kilograms, yet is particularly robust and durable. Ideal for caretakers, tradesmen and private use: with a 3-litre hopper volume, this vacuum cleaner is perfect for cleaning in confined spaces and makes spot cleaning and stairwell cleaning easier. The powerful Kärcher Battery Power battery ensures long run times, whilst the ergonomic carrying frame allows fatigue-free work. The BVL 3/1 Bp Go!Further is user-friendly and easy to control via the practical control panel on the hip belt. The brushless EC motor is also very low-wear. In addition to the usual accessories, extra features such as the HEPA 14 filter are also available as an optional extra. Please note: for this version, the Kärcher Battery Power battery and the compatible battery charger must be ordered separately.
Features and benefits
Ultra-light cordless backpack vacuumManufactured from extremely light, innovative EPP (expanded polypropylene). Enables ergonomic work. Allows effortless transport.
Highly innovative EPP (expanded polypropylene)Especially robust and extremely long-lasting. Ultra-light. Extremely eco-friendly, as it is 100 per cent recyclable.
Sustainability featuresDesign with 30% recycled plastic¹⁾. Ultra-lightweight and ergonomic: the innovative EPP material makes our machine extremely lightweight and comfortable. Less raw material – without compromising on comfort! Eco!mode reduces energy consumption by 42% compared to the highest setting (tandard mode).
Great ergonomics
- deuter® carrying frame extremely comfortable even when using for longer periods of work.
- Control panel on the waist strap enables easy control of all functions.
- The suction hose can be connected differently for right-handed and left-handed people.
brushless EC motor
- High wear resistance and long lifetime.
- Allows long periods of use and increases efficiency and productivity.
Eco!Mode
- Reduced energy requirement
- Reduces volume and noise pollution.
- Extends the battery runtime.
Complete flexibility within the Kärcher 36 V platform
- Compatible: all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+/Power batteries.
- Practical display of the remaining runtime on the battery itself.
- Powerful battery is quick and easy to replace.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Container capacity (l)
|3
|Container material
|Plastic with recycled material
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65
|Air flow (l/s)
|35,4
|Nominal power (W)
|350
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|189 / 18,9
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 120 (5,0 Ah) / approx. 130 (6,0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|eco!efficiency mode: / max. 52 (5.0 Ah) Power mode: / max. 31 (5.0 Ah) eco!efficiency mode: / max. 73 (7.5 Ah) Power mode: / max. 41 (7.5 Ah)
|Charging current (A)
|2,5
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|220 x 317 x 450
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Suction hose length: 1 m
- Suction hose type: with bend
- Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
- Telescopic suction tube: 615 mm, 1007 mm
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Aluminium
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 10 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
Equipment
- eco!efficiency mode
- Carrying frame
Application areas
- Suitable for use by caretakers in school
- Also ideal for tradesmen and women
- Ideal for private households
- Stair cleaning made easy
- Spot cleaning