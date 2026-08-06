The limited edition black BVL 3/1 Bp Go!Further battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner, made from 30 per cent recycled plastic¹⁾, comes with exclusive accessories and 10 fleece filter bags. Thanks to innovative EPP material, this ultra-lightweight and powerful battery-powered backpack vacuum weighs only 4.5 kilograms, yet is particularly robust and durable. Ideal for caretakers, tradesmen and private use: with a 3-litre hopper volume, this vacuum cleaner is perfect for cleaning in confined spaces and makes spot cleaning and stairwell cleaning easier. The powerful Kärcher Battery Power battery ensures long run times, whilst the ergonomic carrying frame allows fatigue-free work. The BVL 3/1 Bp Go!Further is user-friendly and easy to control via the practical control panel on the hip belt. The brushless EC motor is also very low-wear. In addition to the usual accessories, extra features such as the HEPA 14 filter are also available as an optional extra. Please note: for this version, the Kärcher Battery Power battery and the compatible battery charger must be ordered separately.