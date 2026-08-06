battery-powered vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Fs
Light, powerful, versatile and ideal for building service contractors: our battery powered handheld vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Fs. Incl. a comprehensive accessory kit comprising upholstery, floor and crevice nozzle.
Our battery powered handheld vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Fs is perfect in building cleaning for vacuuming smaller areas, in confined spaces or for cleaning furniture and upholstery. The accessory kit with upholstery, floor and crevice nozzle, suction brush and suction tubes is specifically adapted to this area of application. Compact, easy to handle, light and cordless - the HV 1/1 Bp Fs impresses with suction power and durability and makes possible considerably faster and more agile work than is possible with a large, corded machine. It can also be easily used for cleaning work in vehicles or for removing dirt during installation work. Other, optimally coordinated accessory kits are available for these purposes. Please bear in mind when ordering that for this machine version the powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ battery and the compatible battery charger must be ordered separately.
Features and benefits
With large filter area and efficient turbineStrong cleaning performance on all surfaces.
Compact, lightweight and flexible to usePermits working in all directions (360° application).
With our efficient eco!efficiency modeSaves energy and extends the runtime of the battery. Reduces operating noise.
With convenient Real Time Technology
- For indicating the remaining running time directly on the Kärcher Battery Power+ battery in real time.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Container capacity (l)
|0,9
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|70
|Air flow (l/s)
|33
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|47 / 4,7
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|max. 100 (2,5 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|eco!efficiency mode: / max. 42 (3.0 Ah) Power mode: / max. 25 (3.0 Ah) eco!efficiency mode: / max. 29 (2.5 Ah) Power mode: / max. 22 (2.5 Ah)
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|313 x 115 x 315
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 505 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Floor nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Suction brush
- Cartridge filter: Paper
- Prefilter
Equipment
- eco!efficiency mode
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for cleaning upholstery or small spaces in building cleaning
- Vehicle cleaning