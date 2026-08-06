The limited edition black T 10/1 Bp Adv HEPA Go!Further battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner, made from 45 per cent recycled plastic¹⁾, comes with exclusive accessories and 10 fleece filter bags. The vacuum cleaner combines sustainability, robustness, first-class suction power and impressive value for money. Equipped with a HEPA 14 filter, it meets the highest hygiene standards in areas with particularly high requirements. The powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries (36 V) deliver excellent cleaning results, while the operating noise level of only 57 dB(A) allows use even in noise-sensitive environments. Compact, stable and manoeuvrable, it has a 10-litre container that allows for longer cleaning intervals. A foldable carrying handle supports ergonomic transport, and the crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle are always ready to hand on the machine. The scope of delivery includes a suction hose, antistatic elbow, lightweight, height-adjustable telescopic suction tube made of aluminium, switchable floor nozzle, parquet nozzle, crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle, HEPA 14 filter and 10 fleece filter bags. Battery and quick charger are sold separately.