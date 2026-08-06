battery-powered vacuum cleaner T 10/1 Bp Adv HEPA Go!Further
The T 10/1 Bp Adv HEPA Go!Further is a limited edition black battery dry vacuum cleaner made from 45% recycled plastic¹⁾ and featuring exclusive accessories: Fleece filter bags
The limited edition black T 10/1 Bp Adv HEPA Go!Further battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner, made from 45 per cent recycled plastic¹⁾, comes with exclusive accessories and 10 fleece filter bags. The vacuum cleaner combines sustainability, robustness, first-class suction power and impressive value for money. Equipped with a HEPA 14 filter, it meets the highest hygiene standards in areas with particularly high requirements. The powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries (36 V) deliver excellent cleaning results, while the operating noise level of only 57 dB(A) allows use even in noise-sensitive environments. Compact, stable and manoeuvrable, it has a 10-litre container that allows for longer cleaning intervals. A foldable carrying handle supports ergonomic transport, and the crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle are always ready to hand on the machine. The scope of delivery includes a suction hose, antistatic elbow, lightweight, height-adjustable telescopic suction tube made of aluminium, switchable floor nozzle, parquet nozzle, crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle, HEPA 14 filter and 10 fleece filter bags. Battery and quick charger are sold separately.
Features and benefits
Ultra-efficient HEPA 14 filterFor the highest safety standards at hygiene-sensitive sites. High filtration and separation degree: 99.995%.
Eco!ModeSustainable thanks to reduced energy consumption. Reduces volume and noise pollution. Extends the battery runtime.
Sustainability featuresDesign with 45% recycled plastic¹⁾. Brushless EC turbine: high wear resistance and long service life. Eco!mode reduces energy consumption by 42% compared to the highest setting (standard mode) and reduces operating noise to just 53 dB(A).
Ergonomic, compact and user-friendly design
- Ergonomic transport: can be worn close to the body.
- Ergonomic bend and comfortable carrying handle.
- Space-saving and smart: quick storage made easy.
Low operating noise of just 57 dB(A)
- Ideal for work in noise-sensitive areas.
- Reduced noise pollution even at night.
- Reduces risks such as stress or hearing damage.
Complete flexibility within the Kärcher 36 V platform
- Compatible: all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+/Power batteries.
- Practical display of the remaining runtime on the battery itself.
- Powerful battery is quick and easy to replace.
User-friendly operating concept
- 2 large buttons: On/off switch and Eco!Mode.
- Quick and easy operation by foot or hand.
- Practical parking position for neat storage.
Low weight
- Effortless transport, even with one hand.
- Easy to carry over steps and stairs.
Extensive range of accessories included in the scope of delivery
- Floor nozzle, parquet nozzle, crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle.
- High-quality filter basket and 10 fleece filter bags.
- Height-adjustable, lightweight telescopic suction tube made from aluminium.
Integrated accessory storage
- Crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle: stored in the machine head.
- Space-saving storage, always readily available.
- Safe and convenient transport of machine and accessories.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Container capacity (l)
|10
|Container material
|Plastic with recycled material
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|57
|Air flow (l/s)
|40
|Nominal power (W)
|500
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|223 / 22
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 150 (7,5 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|eco!efficiency mode: / max. 66 (7.5 Ah) Power mode: / max. 31 (7.5 Ah) eco!efficiency mode: / max. 50 (6.0 Ah) Power mode: / max. 22 (6.0 Ah)
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
|58 / 81
|Charging current (A)
|6
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|440 x 250 x 355
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
- Telescopic suction tube: 615 mm, 1007 mm
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Aluminium
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Parquet nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 10 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 14 filter
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- eco!efficiency mode
- Foldable Ergonomic carrying handle
- Integrated accessory storage
Application areas
- Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
- Hard floors
- Carpet