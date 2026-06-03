With extra surface nozzle as standard: The professional battery-powered upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 30/2 Bp Adv impresses with top cleaning results and user-friendliness. The compact 3 litre battery-powered upright brush-type vacuum cleaner is perfectly adapted to all carpet and hard surfaces thanks to the automatic floor detection. The fibres of textile floors are thoroughly cleaned and visibly straightened. With its particularly low ground clearance, the battery-powered and manoeuvrable upright brush-type vacuum cleaner is perfect for building cleaning staff or the hotel sector for cleaning under beds and other fixtures. Also practical: the fast and hygienic roller brush self-cleaning function, which can be conveniently activated with a foot switch. Hairs picked up by the roller brush are separated and the rest are then automatically vacuumed. The ON/OFF switch, eco!efficiency mode and the LED display of the remaining battery runtime on the innovative handle round off the machine. Please bear in mind when ordering that for the CV 30/2 Bp Adv the powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ battery and the compatible battery charger must be ordered separately. A highly effective HEPA-14 filter is optionally available.