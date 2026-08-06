The limited edition black T 10/1 Adv HEPA Go!Further dry vacuum cleaner, made from 45 per cent recycled plastic¹⁾, comes with exclusive accessories and 10 fleece filter bags. With its HEPA 14 filter, it guarantees the highest safety standards in hygienically sensitive areas and stands for sustainability and excellent suction power. It also features impressive robustness and an excellent price-performance ratio. It is characterised by ultra-quiet operation (52 dB[A]) and is suitable for daytime cleaning and noise-sensitive locations. The vacuum cleaner is manoeuvrable and stable, and the container has a capacity of 10 litres. It has a comfortable carrying handle with folding function, which enables ergonomic transport. It is also durable and robust, like the chassis, housing, bumper and large wheels. A crevice nozzle and an upholstery nozzle are included in the scope of supply and can be stored with the vacuum cleaner for easy access at any time. The scope of supply includes a wide range of accessories: suction hose, antistatic elbow, lightweight and height-adjustable telescopic suction tube (aluminium), switchable floor nozzle, parquet nozzle, crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle, HEPA 14 filter and 10 fleece filter bags.