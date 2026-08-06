Dry vacuum cleaner T 10/1 Adv HEPA Go!Further
The T 10/1 Adv HEPA Go!Further is a limited edition black dry vacuum cleaner made from 45% recycled plastic¹⁾ and comes with exclusive accessories: 10 fleece filter bags.
The limited edition black T 10/1 Adv HEPA Go!Further dry vacuum cleaner, made from 45 per cent recycled plastic¹⁾, comes with exclusive accessories and 10 fleece filter bags. With its HEPA 14 filter, it guarantees the highest safety standards in hygienically sensitive areas and stands for sustainability and excellent suction power. It also features impressive robustness and an excellent price-performance ratio. It is characterised by ultra-quiet operation (52 dB[A]) and is suitable for daytime cleaning and noise-sensitive locations. The vacuum cleaner is manoeuvrable and stable, and the container has a capacity of 10 litres. It has a comfortable carrying handle with folding function, which enables ergonomic transport. It is also durable and robust, like the chassis, housing, bumper and large wheels. A crevice nozzle and an upholstery nozzle are included in the scope of supply and can be stored with the vacuum cleaner for easy access at any time. The scope of supply includes a wide range of accessories: suction hose, antistatic elbow, lightweight and height-adjustable telescopic suction tube (aluminium), switchable floor nozzle, parquet nozzle, crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle, HEPA 14 filter and 10 fleece filter bags.
Features and benefits
Ultra-efficient HEPA 14 filterFor the highest safety standards at hygiene-sensitive sites. High filtration and separation degree: 99.995%.
Ultra-quiet: virtually silent operation at just 52 dB(A)Perfect for daytime cleaning. Reduced noise pollution even at night. Reduces risks such as stress or hearing damage.
Sustainability featuresDesign with 45% recycled plastic¹⁾. Packaging with a clear conscience. 100% paper. Ultra-quiet: only 52 dB(A).
Ergonomic, compact and user-friendly design
- Ergonomic transport: can be worn close to the body.
- Ergonomic bend and comfortable carrying handle.
- Space-saving and smart: quick storage made easy.
Pluggable power cable
- Simple and quick mains cable replacement even without prior knowledge.
- The cleaning process can be continued seamlessly.
- Avoids or reduces service costs.
Manual cable storage
- The power cable can be stored in no time.
- Time saver: cable storage in just a few seconds.
- The power cable does not become twisted and is always rolled up.
Low weight
- Effortless transport, even with one hand.
- Easy to carry over steps and stairs.
User-friendly operating concept
- Large on/off button.
- Quick and easy operation by foot or hand.
- Practical parking position for neat storage.
Extensive range of accessories included in the scope of delivery
- Floor nozzle, parquet nozzle, crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle.
- High-quality filter basket and 10 fleece filter bags.
- Height-adjustable, lightweight telescopic suction tube made from aluminium.
Integrated accessory storage
- Crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle: stored in the machine head.
- Space-saving storage, always readily available.
- Safe and convenient transport of machine and accessories.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|185 / 18
|Air flow (l/s)
|40
|Nominal power (W)
|585
|Container capacity (l)
|10
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|12
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|52
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|430 x 255 x 370
¹⁾ Device only, all plastic parts without accessories.
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
- Telescopic suction tube: 615 mm, 1007 mm
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Aluminium
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Parquet nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 10 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 14 filter
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic with recycled material
- Smart cable retraction system
- Pluggable power cable: Standard
- Foldable Ergonomic carrying handle
- Integrated accessory storage
Application areas
- Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
- Hard floors
- Carpet
- Daytime cleaning