Dry vacuum cleaner T 11/1 Classic Adv Go!Further
The T 11/1 Classic Adv Go!Further is a limited edition black dry vacuum cleaner made from 60% recycled plastic¹⁾ and comes with exclusive accessories: 10 fleece filter bags.
The limited edition black T 11/1 Classic Adv Go!Further dry vacuum cleaner, made from 60 per cent recycled plastic¹⁾, comes with exclusive accessories and 10 fleece filter bags. The vacuum cleaner impresses with its first-class suction power, high robustness and attractive price-performance ratio. Thanks to its 60 per cent recycled material¹⁾ content, resources are conserved right from the start and energy requirements are reduced. Despite its powerful suction power, the machine remains pleasantly quiet at only 61 dB(A), allowing it to be used even in noise-sensitive locations. Compact and stable, the vacuum cleaner has a hopper volume of 11 litres and weighs only 4 kilograms. The ergonomic carrying handle and integrated elbow enable long, fatigue-free working and comfortable transport. The 12-metre-long, plug-in power cable can be easily replaced by the user at any time. There is a special stowage device on the vacuum cleaner itself for accessories such as the suction tube and floor nozzle.
Features and benefits
Low weightEffortless, also one-handed transport over ledges and steps. Lower weight with identical container volume compared to competitor models. Enables long, fatigue-free working.
Pluggable power cableEasy mains cable replacement even without prior knowledge. Cleaning can be continued without interruption. No unnecessary high service costs.
Sustainability featuresDesign with 60% recycled plastic¹⁾. Pluggable power cable: easy power cable replacement, extends the life of the machine. The cleaning process can continue without any major interruptions. Low operating noise of just 61 dB(A).
Low operating noise of just 61 dB(A)
- Protects the user during work.
- For use in noise-sensitive areas and at night.
- Also suitable for what the industry calls “daytime cleaning”.
Integrated accessory storage
- Safe and convenient transport of machine and accessories.
- Easy and practical parking position of the floor nozzle on the vacuum cleaner.
Cable hook
- Easy storage of the power cable.
- The cable is always securely fastened during transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|235 / 23,5
|Air flow (l/s)
|40
|Nominal power (W)
|850
|Container capacity (l)
|11
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|12
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|61
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|385 x 285 x 385
¹⁾ Device only, all plastic parts without accessories.
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 3 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 350 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 10 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic with recycled material
- Cable hook
- Pluggable power cable: Standard
- Integrated accessory storage
Application areas
- Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
- For all hard surfaces, e.g. tiles, natural stone, PVC, linoleum.
- Carpet