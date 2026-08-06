The limited edition black T 11/1 Classic Adv Go!Further dry vacuum cleaner, made from 60 per cent recycled plastic¹⁾, comes with exclusive accessories and 10 fleece filter bags. The vacuum cleaner impresses with its first-class suction power, high robustness and attractive price-performance ratio. Thanks to its 60 per cent recycled material¹⁾ content, resources are conserved right from the start and energy requirements are reduced. Despite its powerful suction power, the machine remains pleasantly quiet at only 61 dB(A), allowing it to be used even in noise-sensitive locations. Compact and stable, the vacuum cleaner has a hopper volume of 11 litres and weighs only 4 kilograms. The ergonomic carrying handle and integrated elbow enable long, fatigue-free working and comfortable transport. The 12-metre-long, plug-in power cable can be easily replaced by the user at any time. There is a special stowage device on the vacuum cleaner itself for accessories such as the suction tube and floor nozzle.