The T 11/1 Classic Adv Re!Plast dry vacuum cleaner from Kärcher impresses with its first-class suction power, robustness and excellent price-performance ratio. Thanks to its 60 percent recycled material¹⁾ content, resources are conserved right from the start and energy requirements are reduced. Despite the high suction power, the machine operates at a low noise level of just 61 dB(A), making it perfect for noise-sensitive locations. The vacuum cleaner has a compact design and is tilt-proof, has a hopper volume of 11 litres, weighs just 4 kilograms and is equipped with an ergonomic carrying handle and bend. This enables long, fatigue-free working periods and comfortable transport. The 12-metre-long, plug-in power cable can be easily replaced by the user at any time. There is a special stowage device on the vacuum cleaner itself for accessories such as the suction tube and floor nozzle. The scope of delivery also includes a fleece filter bag.