Dry vacuum cleaner T 11/1 Classic Adv Re!Plast

Robust and resource-saving: the T 11/1 Classic Adv Re!Plast consists of 60% recycled material¹⁾ and offers high suction power. Included in the scope of supply: 12 m plug-in power cable.

The T 11/1 Classic Adv Re!Plast dry vacuum cleaner from Kärcher impresses with its first-class suction power, robustness and excellent price-performance ratio. Thanks to its 60 percent recycled material¹⁾ content, resources are conserved right from the start and energy requirements are reduced. Despite the high suction power, the machine operates at a low noise level of just 61 dB(A), making it perfect for noise-sensitive locations. The vacuum cleaner has a compact design and is tilt-proof, has a hopper volume of 11 litres, weighs just 4 kilograms and is equipped with an ergonomic carrying handle and bend. This enables long, fatigue-free working periods and comfortable transport. The 12-metre-long, plug-in power cable can be easily replaced by the user at any time. There is a special stowage device on the vacuum cleaner itself for accessories such as the suction tube and floor nozzle. The scope of delivery also includes a fleece filter bag.

Features and benefits
Dry vacuum cleaner T 11/1 Classic Adv Re!Plast: Sustainable and innovative design containing 60% recycled materials
Sustainable and innovative design containing 60% recycled materials
Produced using fewer raw materials and less energy. Using recycled materials reduces CO₂ emissions. Innovative, long-lasting, robust and therefore very economical machine.
Dry vacuum cleaner T 11/1 Classic Adv Re!Plast: Low weight
Low weight
Effortless, also one-handed transport over ledges and steps. Lower weight with identical container volume compared to competitor models. Enables long, fatigue-free working.
Dry vacuum cleaner T 11/1 Classic Adv Re!Plast: Pluggable power cable
Pluggable power cable
Easy mains cable replacement even without prior knowledge. Cleaning can be continued without interruption. No unnecessary high service costs.
Low operating noise of just 61 dB(A)
  • Protects the user during work.
  • For use in noise-sensitive areas and at night.
  • Also suitable for what the industry calls “daytime cleaning”.
Integrated accessory storage
  • Safe and convenient transport of machine and accessories.
  • Easy and practical parking position of the floor nozzle on the vacuum cleaner.
Cable hook
  • Easy storage of the power cable.
  • The cable is always securely fastened during transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 - 60
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 235 / 23,5
Air flow (l/s) 40
Nominal power (W) 850
Container capacity (l) 11
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Cable length (m) 12
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 61
Colour black
Weight without accessories (kg) 4,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 6,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 385 x 285 x 385

¹⁾ All plastic parts, excluding accessories.

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 2 m
  • Bend: Plastic
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 3 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 350 mm
  • Suction tubes material: Plastic
  • Switchable floor nozzle
  • Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
  • Filter bag material: Fleece
  • Motor protection filters
  • Permanent filter basket: Fleece

Equipment

  • Container material: Plastic with recycled material
  • Cable hook
  • Pluggable power cable: Standard
  • Integrated accessory storage
Dry vacuum cleaner T 11/1 Classic Adv Re!Plast
Application areas
  • Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
  • For all hard surfaces, e.g. tiles, natural stone, PVC, linoleum.
  • Carpet
Accessories