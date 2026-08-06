Dry vacuum cleaner T 11/1 Classic Adv Re!Plast
Robust and resource-saving: the T 11/1 Classic Adv Re!Plast consists of 60% recycled material¹⁾ and offers high suction power. Included in the scope of supply: 12 m plug-in power cable.
The T 11/1 Classic Adv Re!Plast dry vacuum cleaner from Kärcher impresses with its first-class suction power, robustness and excellent price-performance ratio. Thanks to its 60 percent recycled material¹⁾ content, resources are conserved right from the start and energy requirements are reduced. Despite the high suction power, the machine operates at a low noise level of just 61 dB(A), making it perfect for noise-sensitive locations. The vacuum cleaner has a compact design and is tilt-proof, has a hopper volume of 11 litres, weighs just 4 kilograms and is equipped with an ergonomic carrying handle and bend. This enables long, fatigue-free working periods and comfortable transport. The 12-metre-long, plug-in power cable can be easily replaced by the user at any time. There is a special stowage device on the vacuum cleaner itself for accessories such as the suction tube and floor nozzle. The scope of delivery also includes a fleece filter bag.
Features and benefits
Sustainable and innovative design containing 60% recycled materialsProduced using fewer raw materials and less energy. Using recycled materials reduces CO₂ emissions. Innovative, long-lasting, robust and therefore very economical machine.
Low weightEffortless, also one-handed transport over ledges and steps. Lower weight with identical container volume compared to competitor models. Enables long, fatigue-free working.
Pluggable power cableEasy mains cable replacement even without prior knowledge. Cleaning can be continued without interruption. No unnecessary high service costs.
Low operating noise of just 61 dB(A)
- Protects the user during work.
- For use in noise-sensitive areas and at night.
- Also suitable for what the industry calls “daytime cleaning”.
Integrated accessory storage
- Safe and convenient transport of machine and accessories.
- Easy and practical parking position of the floor nozzle on the vacuum cleaner.
Cable hook
- Easy storage of the power cable.
- The cable is always securely fastened during transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|235 / 23,5
|Air flow (l/s)
|40
|Nominal power (W)
|850
|Container capacity (l)
|11
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|12
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|61
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|385 x 285 x 385
¹⁾ All plastic parts, excluding accessories.
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 3 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 350 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic with recycled material
- Cable hook
- Pluggable power cable: Standard
- Integrated accessory storage
Application areas
- Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
- For all hard surfaces, e.g. tiles, natural stone, PVC, linoleum.
- Carpet