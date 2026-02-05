Dry vacuum cleaner T 14/1 Classic
Lightweight, robust, affordable: The T 14/1 Classic dry vacuum cleaner impresses with strong suction power, simple operation and 14 l catch pan for uninterrupted work.
With the T 14/1 Classic dry vacuum cleaner we offer you a lightweight and robust machine that convinces with a high level of operating comfort, strong suction power and an excellent price-performance ratio. The large foot pedal already makes the start extremely simple. The 14 litre catch pan guarantees long and uninterrupted work intervals. After vacuuming you can change the filter bag almost in seconds thanks to two flaps on the turbine head. The large permanent filter made from nylon for optimal dust separation is also washable. And also the transport over steps or even across longer distances is comfortable and simple thanks to the ergonomically shaped handle. In addition, the robust chassis with its 2 track rollers and steering castors ensures extremely simple manoeuvrability.
Features and benefits
Convenient foot switchNo need to bend down: on/off foot switch for speed and ease of use.
Practical accessory storageThe suction pipes and accessories are securely and conveniently carried on the machine, meaning they are always ready to hand.
Main filter basket for optimal dust separationThe permanent main filter ensures optimum dust separation, allowing operation without a filter bag.
Secure cable storage
- The power cable is simply attached to the cable hook. This prevents dangerous tripping hazards during transport.
Accessory holder for small nozzles
- Thanks to the practical accessory holder, small nozzles can be directly fixed to the pipe. In this way, nozzles are always close at hand when they are needed.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|285 / 28,5
|Air flow (l/s)
|47
|Nominal power (W)
|1600
|Container capacity (l)
|14
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|7,5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|69
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|355 x 310 x 466
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Suction hose type: with bend
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 505 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Suction brush
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Permanent filter basket: Nylon
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic
- Cable hook
- Integrated accessory storage
Videos
Application areas
- For thorough cleaning of all floors – from hard floors to carpets