Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1 Adv HEPA
The T 15/1 Adv HEPA focuses on hygiene, is sustainable and ultra-quiet, and offers an effective HEPA 14 filter and a wide range of accessories in addition to high suction power.
The T 15/1 Adv HEPA dry vacuum cleaner is characterised by first-class suction power, ultra-quiet operation, robustness, an impressive price-performance ratio and a comprehensive range of accessories. Thanks to the HEPA 14 filter, compliance with the highest safety standards is guaranteed in hygiene-sensitive areas. Its robustness is evident in features such as the chassis, housing, bumper and large wheels. Resources are conserved right from the start thanks to its 45 percent recycled material* content. As the 15/1 Adv HEPA operates ultra-quietly at only 52 dB(A) with high suction power, it is best suited to daytime cleaning and noise-sensitive locations. It is compact, tilt-proof and manoeuvrable, and has a hopper volume of 15 litres. With the foldable carrying handle, the vacuum cleaner can be transported ergonomically and close to the body. The crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle are included and can always be stored on the vacuum cleaner within easy reach. Particularly extensive accessories are included in the scope of supply of the T 15/1 Adv HEPA: suction hose, antistatic bend, lightweight, height-adjustable telescopic suction tube made from aluminium, switchable floor nozzle, parquet nozzle, crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle and HEPA 14 filter.
Features and benefits
Sustainable and robust: 45% recycled contentProduction: reduced use of raw materials and energy. Use of recycled materials lowers CO₂ emissions.
Ultra-efficient HEPA 14 filterFor the highest safety standards at hygiene-sensitive sites. High filtration and separation degree: 99.995%.
Ultra-quiet: virtually silent operation at just 52 dB(A)Perfect for daytime cleaning. Reduced noise pollution even at night. Reduces risks such as stress or hearing damage.
Ergonomic, compact and user-friendly design
- Ergonomic transport: can be worn close to the body.
- Ergonomic bend and comfortable carrying handle.
- Space-saving and smart: quick storage made easy.
Pluggable power cable
- Simple and quick mains cable replacement even without prior knowledge.
- The cleaning process can be continued seamlessly.
- Avoids or reduces service costs.
Manual cable storage
- The power cable can be stored in no time.
- Time saver: cable storage in just a few seconds.
- The power cable does not become twisted and is always rolled up.
Low weight
- Effortless transport, even with one hand.
- Easy to carry over steps and stairs.
User-friendly operating concept
- Large on/off button.
- Quick and easy operation by foot or hand.
- Practical parking position for neat storage.
Comprehensive range of accessories
- Floor nozzle, parquet nozzle, crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle.
- High-quality filter basket and filter bag made of fleece.
- Height-adjustable, lightweight telescopic suction tube made from aluminium.
Integrated accessory storage
- Crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle: stored in the machine head.
- Space-saving storage, always readily available.
- Safe and convenient transport of machine and accessories.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|185 / 18
|Air flow (l/s)
|40
|Nominal power (W)
|585
|Container capacity (l)
|15
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|12
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|52
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|440 x 250 x 410
* All plastic parts, excluding accessories.
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
- Telescopic suction tube: 615 mm, 1007 mm
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Aluminium
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Parquet nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 14 filter
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic with recycled material
- Smart cable retraction system
- Pluggable power cable: Standard
- Foldable Ergonomic carrying handle
- Integrated accessory storage
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
- Hard floors
- Carpet
- Daytime cleaning