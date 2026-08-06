The compact T 7/1 Classic Adv dry vacuum cleaner works extremely quietly at 62 dB(A) and is ideally suited for carpets and hard surfaces thanks to its excellent suction power. Thanks to its low weight and ergonomic carrying handle, it can be easily transported with one hand, even over stairs and steps. The chassis, which is equipped with two fixed and two steering castors, ensures good trailing properties, and the ergonomically shaped bend enables fatigue-free working, even on long jobs. The 7-litre hopper is protected by an all-round impact edge, which prevents damage to walls, furniture and the hopper itself. The plug-in power cable for the T 7/1 Classic Adv is 7.5 metres long and can be quickly replaced by the user. The equipment also includes a fleece filter bag as standard.