Dry vacuum cleaner T 7/1 Classic Adv
The T 7/1 Classic Adv impresses with its ergonomic design, good price-performance ratio and excellent suction power. Comes with plug-in, easily replaceable power cable (7.5 m).
The compact T 7/1 Classic Adv dry vacuum cleaner works extremely quietly at 62 dB(A) and is ideally suited for carpets and hard surfaces thanks to its excellent suction power. Thanks to its low weight and ergonomic carrying handle, it can be easily transported with one hand, even over stairs and steps. The chassis, which is equipped with two fixed and two steering castors, ensures good trailing properties, and the ergonomically shaped bend enables fatigue-free working, even on long jobs. The 7-litre hopper is protected by an all-round impact edge, which prevents damage to walls, furniture and the hopper itself. The plug-in power cable for the T 7/1 Classic Adv is 7.5 metres long and can be quickly replaced by the user. The equipment also includes a fleece filter bag as standard.
Features and benefits
Low weightEffortless, also one-handed transport over ledges and steps. Lower weight with identical container volume compared to competitor models. Enables long, fatigue-free working.
Outstanding suction powerProfessional quality. Good price/performance ratio.
Pluggable power cableSimple, quick replacement of power cable, even without any prior knowledge. The cleaning process can be continued without interruption. No unnecessary high service costs.
Cable hook
- Easy storage of the power cable.
- Secure fastening of the cable during transport.
Permanent main filter basket
- Made from robust fleece.
- Sustainable: can be washed by hand at 30 °C.
Robust bumper
- Protects furniture, walls and machine against damage.
Low operating noise of just 62 dB(A)
- Gentle on the user during work.
- Ideal for working in noise-sensitive areas and at night.
- Also suitable for what the industry calls “daytime cleaning”.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|235 / 23,5
|Air flow (l/s)
|40
|Nominal power (W)
|850
|Container capacity (l)
|7
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|7,5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|62
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|375 x 285 x 310
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 3 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 350 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic
- Cable hook
- Pluggable power cable: Standard
Application areas
- For all hard surfaces, e.g. tiles, natural stone, PVC, linoleum.
- Carpet