Commercial vehicle washes RBS 6014
Manually operated 1-brush wash system RBS 6014 with 3-phase 400 V/50 Hz power connection. For fast external cleaning of commercial vehicles. Ideal for fleets with up to 15 vehicles.
Our comprehensive know-how in vehicle wash technology was the basis for the development of this manually operated 1-brush wash system (Connection: 3~/400 V/50 Hz) for commercial vehicles, such as buses, articulated lorries and trucks, up to an overall height of 4.2 metres. The RBS 6014 is a very efficient solution for fleets with up to 15 vehicles, is particularly easy to operate and is easy to manoeuvre and position thanks to four easy-to-turn castors. Vehicle contours with an inclination of up to 10° can also be easily detected. Two nozzle tubes for watering the brush are integrated in the brush frame of the machine. This has a diameter of approx. 1,000 mm during operation and consists of half-shell segments with profiled polyethylene bristles; the drive of the double-bearing brush shaft is provided by a drive motor by means of a self-tightening chain. The corrosion-proof and sturdy overall structure consists of a welded aluminium frame. Other rust-proof components such as a splash guard made of special transparent polyester material or an adjusting wheel made of stainless steel are also installed.
Features and benefits
Adjusting wheelEnables vertical contour detection and tilting mechanism. Vehicle fronts with angles of up to 10° are easily reached.
Detergent dosing unitDetergent can be added if required using a dosing pump.
Operation and safety handlingBrush rotation supports operator during the simple forward movement of the system. When the handle is released, the brush rotation stops.
Light aluminium design
- Extremely hard-wearing against external influences.
- The half-shell cladding reliably protects the operator from splash water.
Four castors and two track wheels
- Excellent manoeuvrability and good stability.
- High directional stability during the vehicle wash.
Specifications
Technical data
|Machine height (mm)
|4370
|Wash height (mm)
|4205
|Wash bay requirement (mm)
|4620 x 1700 x 1500
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Voltage (V)
|400
Scope of supply
- System control cabinet
- Wheels, standard height
Equipment
- Number of washing brushes: 1 Piece(s)
- Individual brush equipment
- Inclined levelling device with adjusting wheel
- Steering wheels: 4 Piece(s)
- Support wheels: 2 Piece(s)
Application areas
- For manually controlled all-over external cleaning of commercial vehicles