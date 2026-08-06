Our comprehensive know-how in vehicle wash technology was the basis for the development of this manually operated 1-brush wash system (Connection: 3~/400 V/50 Hz) for commercial vehicles, such as buses, articulated lorries and trucks, up to an overall height of 4.2 metres. The RBS 6014 is a very efficient solution for fleets with up to 15 vehicles, is particularly easy to operate and is easy to manoeuvre and position thanks to four easy-to-turn castors. Vehicle contours with an inclination of up to 10° can also be easily detected. Two nozzle tubes for watering the brush are integrated in the brush frame of the machine. This has a diameter of approx. 1,000 mm during operation and consists of half-shell segments with profiled polyethylene bristles; the drive of the double-bearing brush shaft is provided by a drive motor by means of a self-tightening chain. The corrosion-proof and sturdy overall structure consists of a welded aluminium frame. Other rust-proof components such as a splash guard made of special transparent polyester material or an adjusting wheel made of stainless steel are also installed.