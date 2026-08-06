Commercial vehicle washes TB

Commercial vehicle wash system for efficient cleaning of lorries and buses. Modular design and can be flexibly adapted to different site conditions.

The commercial vehicle wash system impresses with maximum reliability, flexibility and optimal cleaning results – with minimal maintenance effort. It is suitable for a wide variety of locations and can be individually adapted to the specific conditions on site. Four adjustable wash heights, which can be reduced by up to 300 millimetres in 100 mm increments, and an adjustable system width (reduced by 100 mm on each side) enable precise configuration depending on the vehicle type and space available. Even vehicles with convex contours are given a thorough clean thanks to powerful high-pressure spinners. The robust hot-dip galvanised steel construction ensures a long service life – even in challenging conditions. Belt and direct drives ensure low-maintenance operation without the need for lubrication. The system is therefore the ideal solution for forwarding agencies, bus operators and anyone who needs efficient and adaptable commercial vehicle cleaning.

Features and benefits
Commercial vehicle washes TB: Patented side brush suspension system
Patented side brush suspension system
Brushes can move freely in all directions. No bending of the shafts. Contact pressure is individually adapted to the vehicle for optimal washing results.
Commercial vehicle washes TB: Control unit with integrated touchscreen
Control unit with integrated touchscreen
Flexible configuration of all parameters. Customised adaptation to any vehicle fleet.
Commercial vehicle washes TB: Flexible adaptation to any location
Flexible adaptation to any location
Four different wash heights, which can be reduced by up to 300 mm in increments of 100 mm. The system width can be reduced by 100 mm on each side.
Specifications

Technical data

Wash bay requirement (mm) 2800 x 4800 x 5990
Wash height (mm) 3600 / 4250 / 4600 / 5050
Machine height (mm) 4539 / 5189 / 5539 / 5989
Machine height with splash guard (mm) 4597 / 5247 / 5597 / 6047
System width with Splash Guard (mm) 5000
System width with rotating side brushes (mm) 4830
Fresh water connection volume (l/min) 100
Fresh water connection pressure (bar) 4 / 6
Power input (kW) 5,3
Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Software updates available until 2031-01-01

Equipment

  • Individual brush equipment
  • Flexible control panel
Commercial vehicle washes TB
Commercial vehicle washes TB
Application areas
  • Automatic exterior cleaning of commercial vehicles
Cleaning agents