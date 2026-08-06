Self-service high-pressure cleaner SB MB
Technically sophisticated, high-performance, durable and economical SB multi-station washing system for up to four washing stations.
The SB MB coin or token-operated self-service washing system can be supplied as a cabinet version for outdoor installation or as a pre-assembled skid version for installation in a technical room, according to the customer's wishes. The system is designed for the operation of up to four washing stations and is fabricated individually in accordance with specific customer wishes and needs. This ensures that the system includes exactly the components that are actually needed and desired. The SB MB is available in three cabinet versions (Cab, Cab 1 and Cab 2) for outdoor installation and a skid version for installation in an existing technical room. The Cab 1 and Cab 2 versions are placed between the washing stations because they are equipped with operator terminals and storage spaces for washing tools. By contrast, the Cab version does not have an operator terminal and is therefore not placed between the washing stations. The individual washing stations are operated under remote control.
Features and benefits
Reliable dosingPneumatic dosing pumps ensure process reliability, and therefore satisfied customers, at every wash bay during peak periods. Protect the environment and reduce costs at the same time
Cost-effective cleaningUsing detergent concentrate ensures lower consumption, which means that your systems can be run at a reduced cost both to you and to the environment.
Simple maintenanceThe large front doors with a removable middle bar allow easy access to the assemblies – this saves maintenance time and your system is soon ready to use again.
Protection against theft
- Two-key system: one key each for the equipment section and the coin cassette
Conserves resources
- Using dry foam reduces the system's water consumption and protects our natural resources.
Easy rim cleaning
- Rim cleaning takes place with the high-pressure lance. This obviates the need for a separate washing tool.
Streak-free shine
- Spot-free vehicle drying thanks to integrated water softening and osmosis system.
Specifications
Technical data
|Hot water temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Working pressure (bar)
|100 - 120
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate per pump (l/h)
|500
|Software updates available until
|2031-01-01
Equipment
- Self-service washing stations: 2, 4
- Washing programs: 11 Piece(s)
- 2-key system
- Pneumatic dosing pumps