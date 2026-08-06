The modular self-service multi bay unit SB MU for 4 to 8 self-service washing stations for vehicle exterior cleaning can be individually configured and expanded flexibly. The 5 main components pump module, hot water system, softening and osmosis plant, control cabinet and wash bay equipment are installed in a plant room. The modules are preassembled on a framework at the factory for simple, time- and cost-saving installation on site. All components are easily accessible and extremely service-friendly. High-quality components guarantee high process reliability. Depending on the site requirements, each wash bay can be equipped with up to 11 wash programmes (pre-cleaning, main cleaning and care). The Vario foam system is used for the foam washes with wash brush. The water volume and foam consistency (wet or dry foam) can be set by the operator. Wash bay customers benefit in particular from the clear user guidance, the logical arrangement of the ergonomic wash tools, as well as the effective wash programmes for wheel rim cleaning and the innovative care programmes for paintwork preservation (foam polish).