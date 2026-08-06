Self-service high-pressure cleaner SB OB
The self-service single bay unit SB OB from Kärcher enables a complete vehicle wash in the smallest of spaces. Thanks to its small size, the one bay solution is ideal for use in residual areas .
The compact self-service single bay unit SB OB from Kärcher can be configured to suit individual customer requests and is able to perform a vehicle wash in the smallest of spaces. The flexible one bay solution offers up to seven different wash programmes for a complete vehicle wash. Simple visualisations help you to adjust settings on the control system via the integrated, convenient touchscreen. The one bay unit is ideal for use in empty residual areas and generates attractive additional revenue with a very low investment.
Features and benefits
Available with up to four dosing pumpsProvides up to seven wash programmes. Complete vehicle wash with different wash modes. Generates attractive additional revenue.
Third wash toolPower foam and power rim foam possible as an additional wash programme. Intensive pre-cleaning ensures extremely good cleaning results. Ensures high customer satisfaction.
Water softening with osmosisNo separate cabinet required. Very low space requirements.
Settings can be adjusted quickly and easily via a touchscreen
- Intuitive operation with straight-forward visualisations.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working pressure (bar)
|100 - 120
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate per pump (l/h)
|500
|Software updates available until
|2031-01-01
Equipment
- Self-service washing stations: 1
- Washing programs: 7 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
- Self-service vehicle wash in the smallest of spaces