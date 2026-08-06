The compact self-service single bay unit SB OB from Kärcher can be configured to suit individual customer requests and is able to perform a vehicle wash in the smallest of spaces. The flexible one bay solution offers up to seven different wash programmes for a complete vehicle wash. Simple visualisations help you to adjust settings on the control system via the integrated, convenient touchscreen. The one bay unit is ideal for use in empty residual areas and generates attractive additional revenue with a very low investment.