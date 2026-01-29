Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 22/1 Ap L
Compact yet unbelievably powerful wet and dry vacuum cleaner entry-level unit. Due to its low weight, the NT 22/1 Ap is ideal for mobile use.
Small, powerful, reliable, extremely versatile and light as a feather: Our NT 22/1 Ap wet and dry vacuum cleaner delivers impressive results during light and moderate cleaning work in a number of commercial applications. Thanks to the semi-automatic filter cleaning system and moisture-resistant PES cartridge filter, it can deal with dust, coarse dirt and liquids effortlessly. The suction hose connection attached directly on the device head enables maximum utilisation of the container capacity. Its very compact dimensions and low weight enable the device, which is also easy to operate, to be transported conveniently and easily.
Features and benefits
Low weight and compact dimensionsThe machine can be easily and conveniently transported and stored.
Semi-automatic Ap filter cleaningSemi-automatic filter cleaning effectively ensures constant high suction power.
Moisture-resistant PES cartridge filterChanging from wet to dry vacuuming is easy, with no need to dry the PES cartridge filter first. Washable PES filter.
Suction hose connection in the machine head
- Enables the entire hopper volume to be utilised.
- Save time by not having to empty the container as often.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|72
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|249 / 24,9
|Container capacity (l)
|22
|Container material
|Plastic
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1300
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|6
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|71
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|380 x 370 x 480
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.9 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 505 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 300 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: PES
Equipment
- Filter cleaning: Semi-automatic Ap filter cleaning
- Protection class: II
- Stop swivel castor
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal machine for light to moderate cleaning work in a number of commercial applications