The NT 20/1 Me Classic is a robust, compact wet and dry vacuum cleaner from the NT Classic range. The machine is equipped with a 20-litre container and impresses with its Easy Service Concept, low operating and maintenance costs and reliable filter technology. With its powerful 1,500 Watt turbine, the vacuum cleaner makes light work of all types of dirt. The machine is ideal for small quantities of liquids, coarse dirt and dust.