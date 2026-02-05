Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 20/1 Me Classic Edition
The robust, compact NT 20/1 Me Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner with 20-litre container reliably removes all kinds of dirt.
The NT 20/1 Me Classic is a robust, compact wet and dry vacuum cleaner from the NT Classic range. The machine is equipped with a 20-litre container and impresses with its Easy Service Concept, low operating and maintenance costs and reliable filter technology. With its powerful 1,500 Watt turbine, the vacuum cleaner makes light work of all types of dirt. The machine is ideal for small quantities of liquids, coarse dirt and dust.
Features and benefits
Compact, robust and mobileExcellent stability, easy manoeuvrability and convenient transport thanks to its slimline form and 4 castors. The bumper offers secure all-round protection for the vacuum cleaner and equipment.
Excellent suction powerNT Classic devices with a powerful 1,500 W turbine reliably remove a wide range of dirt. For excellent cleaning results.
Service and comfortSensationally fast: the Easy Service Concept allows removal of the turbine in just 44 seconds. The rapid turbine change not only saves an enormous amount of time, but also costs.
Efficiency though minimalism
- NT Classic single-motor machines feature tried-and-tested Kärcher cartridge filters.
- The cartridge filter enables sustained suction without a filter bag.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|59
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|227 / 22,7
|Container capacity (l)
|20
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1500
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|6,5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|78
|Colour
|silver
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|375 x 360 x 520
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.5 m
- Suction hose type: with bend
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 505 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: PES
- Stainless steel container
Application areas
- For picking up liquids, coarse dirt and dust on all hard surfaces as well as for car interior cleaning.