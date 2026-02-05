Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 50/2 Me Classic
Dual-motor NT 50/2 Me Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner with cartridge filter and 50-litre container. For all kinds of wet and coarse dirt. Outstanding suction power, handling and quality!
The powerful dual-motor NT 50/2 Me Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner removes liquids, coarse dirt and dust in no time. The machine is fitted with a 50-litre container and offers excellent handling and robust quality. The standard push handle and extra robust chassis with metal castors ensure outstanding mobility. The machine features a cartridge filter and offers an Easy Service Concept. The NT 50/2 Me Classic is designed for moderate quantities of dirt.
Features and benefits
Robust and easy to transport
- Extremely mobile on all surfaces thanks to the robust chassis, large wheels and metal castors.
- The standard push handle ensures convenient transport.
Excellent suction power
- 2 powerful turbines ensure outstanding suction power.
- The strong suction power ensures excellent cleaning results and the utmost efficiency.
Convenient servicing
- Sensationally fast: the Easy Service Concept allows removal of the turbine in just 44 seconds.
- The rapid turbine change not only saves an enormous amount of time, but also costs.
Vacuum without filter bags
- The two-motor NT Classic vacuum cleaners are fitted with the tried-and-tested Kärcher cartridge filter.
- The cartridge filter enables sustained suction without a filter bag.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|2 x 53
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|225 / 22,5
|Container capacity (l)
|50
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 2300
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 40
|Cable length (m)
|7,5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|76
|Colour
|silver
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|17,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|23,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|580 x 510 x 850
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.5 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: Paper
- Stainless steel container
- Push handle
- Moisture-resistant filter basket
Videos
Application areas
- For picking up liquids, coarse dirt and dust on all hard surfaces as well as for car interior cleaning.