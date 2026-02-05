Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 90/2 Me Classic Edition
With its generous 90-litre container, the dual-motor NT 90/2 Me Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner can vacuum large quantities of wet and coarse dirt. With outstanding suction power, handling and quality.
Whether dust, coarse dirt or liquids, the powerful NT 90/2 Me Classic features an extra large 90-litre container for vacuuming large quantities of dirt of all kinds and is characterised by its easy handling. The high-quality, robust dual-motor wet and dry vacuum cleaner is fitted with a standard push handle and extra robust chassis with metal castors. The machine is also fitted with a highly efficient cartridge filter and practical drain hose.
Features and benefits
Robust and easy to transportExtremely mobile on all surfaces thanks to the robust chassis, large wheels and metal castors. The standard push handle ensures convenient transport.
Excellent suction power2 powerful turbines ensure outstanding suction power. The strong suction power ensures excellent cleaning results and the utmost efficiency.
Drain hoseThe easily accessible drain hose makes it easy to dispose of any liquids that have been sucked up.
Vacuum without filter bags
- The two-motor NT Classic vacuum cleaners are fitted with the tried-and-tested Kärcher cartridge filter.
- The cartridge filter enables sustained suction without a filter bag.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|2 x 53
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|225 / 22,5
|Container capacity (l)
|90
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 2300
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 40
|Cable length (m)
|7,5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|76
|Colour
|silver
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|19
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|26
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|580 x 510 x 995
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.5 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: Paper
- Drain hose
- Stainless steel container
Application areas
- For picking up liquids, coarse dirt and dust on all hard surfaces as well as for car interior cleaning.