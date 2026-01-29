All kinds of hazardous and sometimes respirable fine dusts are produced every day on construction sites and in workshops. Thanks to its Tact sensor-controlled filter cleaning system, our compact NT 30/1 Tact Te M ACD wet and dry vacuum cleaner removes unprecedentedly high quantities of fine dust – with a guaranteed filtration efficiency of 99.9 percent. Certified under the new ACD standard in accordance with IEC 60335-2-69:2021, the machine is approved for the pickup of combustible dusts. The suction power is constantly monitored by sensors and filter cleaning is controlled as required. For direct extraction on power tools, it has an integrated device socket with auto-start function and a complete antistatic system with conductive accessories. The accessories stored securely on the machine can be used to effortlessly vacuum up all the dust that has already been deposited on the floor or machines, sending it into the robust 30-litre container with metal castors and bumper.tainer with metal castors and bumper.