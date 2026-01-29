Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 30/1 Tact Te M ACD
The wet and dry vacuum cleaner safely and reliably removes respirable fine dust of dust class M. With 30 l container, Tact sensor-controlled filter cleaning system and ACD certification.
All kinds of hazardous and sometimes respirable fine dusts are produced every day on construction sites and in workshops. Thanks to its Tact sensor-controlled filter cleaning system, our compact NT 30/1 Tact Te M ACD wet and dry vacuum cleaner removes unprecedentedly high quantities of fine dust – with a guaranteed filtration efficiency of 99.9 percent. Certified under the new ACD standard in accordance with IEC 60335-2-69:2021, the machine is approved for the pickup of combustible dusts. The suction power is constantly monitored by sensors and filter cleaning is controlled as required. For direct extraction on power tools, it has an integrated device socket with auto-start function and a complete antistatic system with conductive accessories. The accessories stored securely on the machine can be used to effortlessly vacuum up all the dust that has already been deposited on the floor or machines, sending it into the robust 30-litre container with metal castors and bumper.tainer with metal castors and bumper.
Features and benefits
Tact sensor-controlled filter cleaning systemGuarantees maximum suction power and filter capacity. Optimum, needs-based frequency of filter cleaning. Minimised noise emission.
Tested filtration efficiency of 99.9 per centProtects health from respirable particulate matter. Tested in accordance with dust class M.
ACD certificationApproved for vacuuming combustible dusts. Certified according to IEC 60335-2-69:2021. Increased user safety.
Complete antistatic system with conductive accessories
- Increased user safety.
- Dissipation of electrostatic charge.
- Protection against electrostatic discharge.
Power outlet with automatic on/off switch
- Power tool connects easily to the vacuum cleaner.
- Easy operation thanks to the automatic switch-on/off function.
- Energy-efficient: vacuum cleaner switches off automatically.
Cooling air filtration
- Extends the service life of the turbine.
Dust class M safety vacuum cleaner
- Filtration efficiency of 99.9%.
- Electronic volume flow monitoring.
- Ensures clean and safe workplaces.
Wet & Dry flat pleated filter
- Certified for dust class M. Dust separation degree: 99.9%.
- PES fibre material with PTFE coating: resistant to rot and moisture.
- Ideal for vacuuming fluids, fine dust and coarse dirt.
Tool adapter for power tools
- Enables dust-free drilling, sawing or sanding using power tools.
- Comes with rubber attachment and false air rotating ring.
- Rotating ring for adjusting the suction power.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|273 / 27,3
|Container capacity (l)
|30
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1380
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|7,5
|Cable material
|Rubber
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|69
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|14,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|19,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|560 x 370 x 580
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Suction hose type: electrically conductive
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Bend: electrically conductive
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Power tool connection adapter
- Flat pleated filter: PES with PTFE coating
- PE plastic bag for dust-free disposal: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Automatic switch-on/off for electric devices
- Antistatic system
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: I
- Stop swivel castor
- Filter cleaning: Sensor-controlled, needs-oriented Tact filter cleaning
- Dust class: M
- Container material: Plastic
Videos
Application areas
- Safety vacuum cleaner for dust class M for all fine dust applications
- For vacuuming fine dust and coarse dirt
- For vacuuming liquids and wet dirt
- For extraction of all types of rock dust, wood dust, ceramic dust, etc.
- Suitable for vacuum cleaning combustible dusts in accordance with ACD standard IEC 60335-2-69:2021 (Appliance for the Pickup of Combustible Dust)