Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 50/1 Tact Te M ACD
Developed for very large quantities of respirable fine dust of dust class M: large yet manoeuvrable wet and dry vacuum cleaner with 50 l container, adjustable push handle and ACD certification.
Thanks to the new Tact sensor-controlled filter cleaning system, the NT 50/1 Tact Te M ACD sucks up extreme quantities of fine dust whilst simultaneously guaranteeing filtration efficiency of 99.9%. Certified under the new ACD standard in accordance with IEC 60335-2-69:2021, the machine is approved for the pickup of combustible dusts. The suction power is constantly monitored by sensors and filter cleaning is controlled as required. The robust 50-litre container with metal castors, adjustable push handle and drain hose can also handle large quantities of fine dust in dust class M, as well as coarse dirt and fluids. The drain hose makes it easy to dispose of large amounts of fluid. For direct extraction on power tools, it has an integrated device socket with auto-start function and a complete antistatic system with conductive accessories. Dust that has already been deposited is reliably picked up with the accessory kit (4 m suction hose, stainless steel suction tubes, wide floor nozzle). All accessories can be stored securely on the machine itself thanks to the clever storage solutions.achines is safely removed using the newly developed accessory kit comprising a 4 m suction hose, stainless steel tubes and a wide floor nozzle. All accessories are stored securely on the device thanks to clever storage solutions.
Features and benefits
Tact sensor-controlled filter cleaning systemGuarantees maximum suction power and filter capacity. Optimum, needs-based frequency of filter cleaning. Minimised noise emission.
Tested filtration efficiency of 99.9 per centProtects health from respirable particulate matter. Tested in accordance with dust class M.
ACD certificationApproved for vacuuming combustible dusts. Certified according to IEC 60335-2-69:2021. Increased user safety.
Complete antistatic system with conductive accessories
- Increased user safety.
- Dissipation of electrostatic charge.
- Protection against electrostatic discharge.
Power outlet with automatic on/off switch
- Power tool connects easily to the vacuum cleaner.
- Easy operation thanks to the automatic switch-on/off function.
- Energy-efficient: vacuum cleaner switches off automatically.
Cooling air filtration
- Extends the service life of the turbine.
Dust class M safety vacuum cleaner
- Filtration efficiency of 99.9%.
- Electronic volume flow monitoring.
- Ensures clean and safe workplaces.
Wet & Dry flat pleated filter
- Certified for dust class M. Dust separation degree: 99.9%.
- PES fibre material with PTFE coating: resistant to rot and moisture.
- Ideal for vacuuming fluids, fine dust and coarse dirt.
Tool adapter for power tools
- Enables dust-free drilling, sawing or sanding using power tools.
- Comes with rubber attachment and false air rotating ring.
- Rotating ring for adjusting the suction power.
Large 50-litre container
- With practical, adjustable push handle for easy transport.
- Integrated drain hose for easy disposal of large amounts of fluid.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|273 / 27,3
|Container capacity (l)
|50
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1380
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|7,5
|Cable material
|Rubber
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|69
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|19
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|24,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|640 x 370 x 1045
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Suction hose type: electrically conductive
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Bend: electrically conductive
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Power tool connection adapter
- Drain hose
- Flat pleated filter: PES with PTFE coating
- Push handle
- PE plastic bag for dust-free disposal: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Automatic switch-on/off for electric devices
- Antistatic system
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: I
- Stop swivel castor
- Filter cleaning: Sensor-controlled, needs-oriented Tact filter cleaning
- Dust class: M
- Container material: Plastic
Videos
Application areas
- Safety vacuum cleaner for dust class M for all fine dust applications
- For vacuuming fine dust and coarse dirt
- For vacuuming liquids and wet dirt
- For extraction of all types of rock dust, wood dust, ceramic dust, etc.
- Suitable for vacuum cleaning combustible dusts in accordance with ACD standard IEC 60335-2-69:2021 (Appliance for the Pickup of Combustible Dust)