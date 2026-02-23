Thanks to the new Tact sensor-controlled filter cleaning system, the NT 50/1 Tact Te M ACD sucks up extreme quantities of fine dust whilst simultaneously guaranteeing filtration efficiency of 99.9%. Certified under the new ACD standard in accordance with IEC 60335-2-69:2021, the machine is approved for the pickup of combustible dusts. The suction power is constantly monitored by sensors and filter cleaning is controlled as required. The robust 50-litre container with metal castors, adjustable push handle and drain hose can also handle large quantities of fine dust in dust class M, as well as coarse dirt and fluids. The drain hose makes it easy to dispose of large amounts of fluid. For direct extraction on power tools, it has an integrated device socket with auto-start function and a complete antistatic system with conductive accessories. Dust that has already been deposited is reliably picked up with the accessory kit (4 m suction hose, stainless steel suction tubes, wide floor nozzle). All accessories can be stored securely on the machine itself thanks to the clever storage solutions.achines is safely removed using the newly developed accessory kit comprising a 4 m suction hose, stainless steel tubes and a wide floor nozzle. All accessories are stored securely on the device thanks to clever storage solutions.