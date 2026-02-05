Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 75/1 Me Ec M Z22
The NT 75/1 Me Ec M Z22 safety vacuum cleaner of dust class M is certified in accordance with ATEX Directive 2014/34/EU (test institute IBExU) for use in potentially explosive areas designated zone 22.
Certified according to the EU-binding ATEX Directive 2014/34/EU by the independent and renowned testing institute IBExU, the NT 75/1 Me Ec H Z22 safety vacuum cleaner is suitable for the elimination of combustible and other dusts of dust class M in explosive areas of Zone 22. The brushless EC motor guarantees a service life of 5000 hours. The fully earthed design and the corresponding conductive accessories are effective in preventing electrostatic discharge. Thanks to the 75-litre container made of stainless steel and the robust chassis with adjustable push handle, large quantities of dust, coarse dirt or liquids can easily be removed from the danger zone before being safely disposed of. The NT 75/1 Me Ec M Z22 features the Wet & Dry flat pleated filter for dust class M, which guarantees a dust retention level of 99.9 percent and is also suitable for vacuuming liquids. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner is also suitable and approved for use without a filter bag or disposal bag, when necessary – for this, the optional Wood cartridge filter should be used, which is specially developed for vacuuming fibrous dusts without a filter bag.
Features and benefits
Certified for zone 22 as defined by ATEX Directive 2014/34/EU (testing institute IBExU)Highest level of user safety in potentially explosive areas of zone 22. Suitable for removing dust of dust class M.
brushless EC motorHigh wear resistance and long life (5000 hours).
Antistatic systemContinuous antistatic system with electrically conductive accessories.
Wet & Dry flat pleated filter
- The PES flat pleated filter for dust class M reliably traps 99.9 per cent of all particles.
- Filter made of moisture-resistant PES material.
- Approved for vacuuming dust of dust class M.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|61
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|220 / 22
|Container capacity (l)
|75
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1000
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 40
|Cable length (m)
|10
|Cable material
|Rubber
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|76
|Colour
|silver
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|25,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|31,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|695 x 540 x 1012
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Suction hose type: electrically conductive
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Bend: electrically conductive
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Stainless steel container
- Flat pleated filter: PES with PTFE coating
- Push handle
Equipment
- Antistatic system
- Protection class: I
- Stop swivel castor
- Dust class: M
- Container material: Stainless steel
Application areas
- Safety vacuum cleaner for use in zone 22 potentially explosive areas
- Certified for dust classes M and L