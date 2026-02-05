Whether on construction sites or in industrial plants, the wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 50/1 K from Kärcher is specially designed for the rapid removal of large water volumes. Thanks to its powerful disposal pump, it can handle more than 300 litres of dirty water per minute, including coarse dirt up to a particle size of 20 millimetres. The standard Geka coupling ensures its compatibility with this widely used coupling system for water hoses. The turbine and disposal pump are protected against damage or blockage by effective coarse dirt filters to prevent small parts, stones, leaves or building material residues from being sucked in. Metal steering rollers/castors on the robust 50-litre container and a continuously adjustable push handle ensure high portability and effortless transport of the NT 50/1 K vacuum cleaner from the vehicle to the place of use and back again.