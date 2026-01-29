Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 30/1 Tact Te L
The craftsman's favourite among wet and dry vacuum cleaners: the Kärcher NT 30/1 Tact Te with power outlet (automatic on/off switch) and Tact filter cleaning for uninterrupted work.
Daily, tough work on construction sites and in workshops makes high demands on both craftsmen and equipment. Our NT 30/1 Tact Te wet and dry vacuum cleaner meets these requirements in the best manner. This compact fine dust expert, with its stable 30-litre container with rugged metal castors and bumper, as well as the proven Tact filter cleaning system, guarantees uninterrupted suction of large amounts of particulate matter under heavy-duty conditions. A PES flat pleated filter that is impervious to moisture also contributes to a dust-free working environment. Craftsmen and other operators will appreciate the ease of use and easy selection of suction settings thanks to a newly developed rotary switch and the infinitely variable speed control. The machine is fully equipped with the newly developed and highly improved accessories which are neatly stored in the integrated suction hose and accessory storage feature. Work with power tools is made easier thanks to the power outlet with automatic on/off switch.
Features and benefits
Tact automatic filter cleaning systemFor consistently high suction power and filter capacity. Automatic filter cleaning with powerful blasts of air. Time-saving design and longer filter service life.
Tool sleeve with false air valve and rubber attachmentEnables dust-free drilling, sawing or sanding using power tools. Comes with rubber attachment and false air rotating ring. Rotating ring for adjusting the suction power.
Power outlet with automatic on/off switchPower tool connects easily to the vacuum cleaner. Easy operation thanks to the automatic switch-on/off function. Energy-efficient: vacuum cleaner switches off automatically.
Convenient, lateral storage possibility for crevice nozzle and tool sleeve
- The integrated storage ensures all accessories are stowed in such a way that they cannot get lost and are always ready to hand.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|273 / 27,3
|Container capacity (l)
|30
|Container material
|Plastic
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1380
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|7,5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|69
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|13,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|18
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|560 x 370 x 580
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Power tool connection adapter
- Flat pleated filter: PES with PTFE coating
Equipment
- Automatic cut-out features at max. filling quality
- Automatic switch-on/off for electric devices
- Antistatic preparation
- Filter cleaning: Tact automatic filter cleaning system
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: I
- Stop swivel castor
Videos
Application areas
- Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning