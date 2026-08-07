Sludge suction cleaner suitable for the safe suction of sludge, sand, dirt, algae and stones up to a size of 20 mm. When connected to the high-pressure hose of Kärcher high-pressure cleaners, they can be used as a dirt pump. The powerful sludge suction cleaner tackles dirt volumes between 8,000 and 18,000 litres per hour. With M 22 × 1.5 connection for the high-pressure hose. 3.6 metre long suction hose with NW 37, suitable for high-pressure cleaners with nozzle size ≤ 050 (standard version 6.415-935.0 installed). For high-pressure cleaners with nozzle size 040, please use nozzle 6.415-934.0. For high-pressure cleaners with nozzle size 060, please use nozzle 6.415-936.0.