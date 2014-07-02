Wood cleaner 3-in-1, 1l
Powerful wood cleaner with unique 3-in-1 formula which offers exceptional cleaning performance thanks to the active dirt remover, as well as a UV protection formula and intensive care. For outstanding cleaning efficiency, care and protection in one step. Can be used on all treated and untreated wooden outdoor surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|1
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|6
|Weight (kg)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|100 x 100 x 215
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Wooden surfaces
- Wooden houses